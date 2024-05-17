'Actively recruiting and training': Buffalo opening most pools for summer since 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a tough few years for Buffalo residents who like to swim as a lifeguard shortage prevented the city from opening the pools. Last year was the first year since 2019 that three outdoor pools were open in the city. Now this year, residents will be able to enjoy five outdoor pools.

“It’s a great place, a safe place for kids to go,” Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Rec Andy Rabb said. “It’s also a great working experience for the lifeguards that work there. They make lifelong friends working at a pool for the summer. So all around it’s a positive thing to get back to normal”.

Last year, Kensington, Riverside and Centennial Pools were the only outdoor pools open. This summer, Houghton and JFK Pools will be joining the list of pools open for the summer. Cazenovia and Lovejoy will also be open again this season with extended hours. The City of Buffalo was able to secure enough lifeguards for the summer to return to a more normal operation with pools.

“It’s taken multiple years of actively recruiting and training lifeguards to get to the position that we’re in right now,” Rabb said. “We had a good partner in the police athletic league of Buffalo and together we were able to offer free training for Buffalo youth to get their red cross lifeguard certification”.

One of the lifeguards is SUNY Niagara Sophomore Marissa Dusza. This will be her second summer working as a lifeguard. She decided to return because of a positive first year experience and because of the skills she was able to learn.

“The first year, I met a lot of cool people. I really enjoyed being outside and I mean the money is great. Takes care of everything I need for school,” Dusza said. They’ll teach you how to perform first aid, CPR and as well you’ll know how to use the AED in case that’s necessary.”

For anyone that may be hesitant to try it, Dusza leaves a simple message.

“Just come in one day, see how it goes, it’s not hard at all,” Dusza said.

The City of Buffalo is still taking applications for lifeguards for the summer season. Lifeguards will make $20 an hour and Supervising Lifeguards will me $22 an hour. A full schedule release for the pools is expected to come out soon. If you’d like to apply for a lifeguarding job, you can apply online through the city.