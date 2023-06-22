City of Buffalo set to open 3 outdoor pools this summer for the first time since 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it is set to open three outdoor pools on July 1, they have not been open since 2019 due to a lifeguard shortage

Samuel Orsene is the Supervisor of Pools and Rinks in the City of Buffalo, he says he is happy to help bring some fun in the sun to the community.

"More people in the community like to swim, and I wanted to help be able to do that for them," said Orsene.

The City of Buffalo and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo (PAL) worked together this winter to recruit and train to address the lifeguard shortage. As a result, the city recruited 73 lifeguards for the summer. Although some are underage which means they can only work part-time.

"There are many of the new hires that cannot work the full 40 hours a week, which is why we have to schedule the pools the way we are," said Andrew Rabb, Deputy DPW Commissioner.

From July 1 through Labor Day, Kensington Pool and Riverside Pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. except for Sundays and Centennial Pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. except for Saturdays.

According to the city, 13 additional lifeguards are pending approval as part of the civil service process, and if they move forward between now and July 1 the city may be able to open additional pools.

The following pools will NOT reopen this summer: Allison Pool, Crowley Kiddie Pool, Masten Pool and MLK Kiddie Pool.

The city's two indoor pools will also be open this summer. Connors, Kait, and Harrity Memorial pool will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Lovejoy Pool will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In addition, beginning June 23 the city's 10 splash pads will be open daily through Labor Day weekend.