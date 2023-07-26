Action packed "Romeo and Juliet" opens Thursday at Shakespeare in Delaware Park

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Director Chris Kelly says that it was his "COVID TV Viewing" that inspired this production of "Romeo and Juliet".

"I watched a lot of Cobra Kai and the Outer Banks and started to think about the play. And I thought what if we flip it and think of Romeo and Juliette as the original YA Drama." Chris says.

There's plenty of action in the show, but the violence is generally karate moves choreographed by fight director Steve Vaughan.

Erin Kelly and Aidan Conlin star in the title roles. Erin says "We both majored in theatre in Fredonia so this is kind of the dream in getting to play such iconic roles."

The large cast and crew have put together a colorful and contemporary version of one of the Bard's "greatest hits."

Romeo and Juliet runs nightly at 7:15pm starting Thursday July 27th through August 20th. For more information you can check their website.