BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli has announced he plans to retire.

The 32-year veteran of the state police force said on social media Friday he will step down from his post.

He was named acting superintendent on October 19, 2022, less than two weeks after the former superintendent Kevin Bruen resigned.

Nigrelli is a Western New York native who began his career with state police in Buffalo.