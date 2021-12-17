ACT for ALS passes Senate, would expand access to treatment for patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bill that would give ALS patients expanded access to treatment for the disease passed in the Senate overnight. The bill is now waiting to be signed into law by President Biden.

The ACT for ALS passed in the House earlier this month. The bill allows patients living with ALS to access treatments in Phase Three trials - before full FDA approval. Supporters say the FDA approval process is too long for those living with the disease, who typically live 2-5 years after they are diagnosed.

7 Eyewitness News anchor Katie Morse spoke with one WNY woman who has been pushing to have the ACT for ALS passed.

