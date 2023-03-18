A young Bills fan's heart to heart with Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Damar Hamlin has become a hero and role model for so many Bills fans. For one young fan, he's now a close buddy.

"It's no big deal," joked Ashley Riley, the young fan's mom.

In reality, it's a huge deal for 11-year-old Jaxson Smith. He got to chat with Hamlin on a FaceTime call on March 9.

"He was saying to me like keep up the good work, don't feel down about yourself and keep striving," said Smith.

Ashley Riley Damar and Jaxson chatting on Facetime



These words of encouragement from the Bills Safety came just two days after Jaxson had heart surgery to get a new pacemaker.

He has what's called neonatal lupus, something that's affected him since before he was born leaving him with an enlarged heart, abnormalities and dangerously low heart rates.

He got his first pacemaker at three years old, so he could live a normal life, running and playing with friends.

"The only thing is, I'm like a huge football fan, that's the only thing I'm not able to play as a sport," said Smith.

But that doesn't stop him from being one of the biggest Bills fans out there. So of course he was watching that Monday night when Damar went down. It hit home.

Ashley Riley Jaxson has had a pacemaker since the age of 3



"Yeah it was hard, obviously, not even knowing him but realizing what his family was going through. You know Jaxson's had a really hard time thinking that he's being held back from not playing football when he loves it, saying like see these are some of the things that can happen," said Riley.

So she wrote this letter to Hamlin, hoping for a letter back or a video message, but Hamlin went even further and called.

"He's just an amazing person for all he does for everyone," said Riley.

He even got some actual face to face time with Hamlin at his public signing on Friday.

Ashley Riley Jaxson and Damar at his public signing on March 17



"He hugged him and said stay positive if you ever need anything, give me a call," said Riley.

Jaxson is recovering well post-surgery. He can't play sports for eight weeks, but after that, he'll be right back out there. And in the future, maybe on the sidelines as a coach.