'A wonderful experience': A day in the life of Buffalo twins celebrating a Leap Day birthday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Keith and Kevin Lukowski are Buffalo natives and fraternal twins.

"He's five minutes older," said Kevin Lukowski, pointing to his brother Keith.

The Lukowski brothers are also Leap Day babies, born February 29th, 1972, which often makes birthday celebrations a little different.

"It's like, do we have a birthday or not,' said Keith Lukowski with a laugh. "We always have this conversation, do we have birthdays or not?"

The Lukowski brothers tell 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo that they normally celebrate their birthdays on February 28th, but every four years, when leap year rolls around, look out.

"Oh we crank it all up," says Keith. "We put all four years into one."

That's why Thursday was a big day with Kevin and Keith celebrating their 13th Birthdays, or 52nd depending on the math, by making the most of a variety of Leap Day birthday treats being offered by local businesses.

"There are a lot of great things out there," said Keith. "A lot of birthday wishes"

Keith and Kevin's first birthday stop was at Airport Plaza Jewelers which generously gave the gift of jewelry to their leap year birthday guests. Airport Plaza Jewelers says each gift could be valued up to $499.

"That's more than I would have spent," said Kevin with a laugh, proudly holding up the gold necklace he selected, Keith went with a sterling silver necklace with a diamond pendant. "I'm not complaining," said Keith with a smile.

Build-A-Bear, in the Walden Galleria, was the next stop. The company was giving anyone with a Leap Year birthday a "signature plush" for $4. The brothers built matching birthday bears.

Keith and Kevin then rounded out their trip with a stop at the Tops Markets on Transit Road.

Tops was giving anyone with a Leap Day birthday a free four-pack of cupcakes.

But you can't have a birthday without some singing. So with the help of several Tops employees, we gathered some balloons and a cake and sang 'Happy Birthday'.

"We're just excited that folks are celebrating our birthday with us, it's kind of the coolest thing," said Keith.

"It's just a wonderful experience," said Kevin. "It's been fun, something different,"