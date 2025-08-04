"A void that cannot be filled': Community mourns loss of local family found dead in West Virginia

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The community is in mourning after a local family was found dead in West Virginia this weekend.

Dr. Kishore Divan, a former member of the medical staff at Kaleida Health, and his wife, Asha, both of East Amherst, were among four victims. Tragically, Dr. Divan's brother and sister-in-law, who were visiting from India, also lost their lives.

According to multiple social media posts, the group was traveling from Buffalo to the Palace of Gold in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported their vehicle was found a few miles away from there, off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road, on Saturday.

"Everyone is in shock. No one knows what to do or say," said Lavanya Dokania, president of the India Association of Buffalo.

The Divans were described as generous and humble individuals who were pillars of the Western New York Indian community.

"The whole community looked up to him as a fatherly figure or even for generations like us, a grandfatherly figure," said Nathusingh Rathod, Vice President of the India Association of Buffalo.

Dinesh Sukumaran, secretary of the Hindu Cultural Society of Western New York, called the loss a "void that cannot be filled." He noted that Dr. Divan was a founding member of their organization and active in building the temple with his wife.

