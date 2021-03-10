A virtual course on Elbert Hubbard is being offered by the Roycroft Campus

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW-TV} — Alan Nowicki got hooked on Elbert Hubbard when he was putting together a documentary about the man for WNED-TV eleven years ago. These days Alan is the program director for the Roycroft Campus. "I just fell in love with the place-I have been here ever since" he says.

After a successful career in business, Elbert Hubbard launched the arts & crafts movement in the United States, and created the Roycroft Campus, a haven for artisans to do their best work.

Despite his contributions, Alan says Hubbard is "probably the most famous American that nobody knows anything about."

Alan will share his knowledge about Elbert Hubbard beginning Saturday in a four part virtual course. He says "It's really a deep dive into Elbert Hubbard's Life. We are going to be showing photographs that have never been seen before."

What Alan will share through the course is the connection that Hubbard had with Buffalo history. He says "Elbert Hubbard is intertwined into so many elements of Buffalo, from the Larkin Soap Company to Darwin Martin and Frank Lloyd Wright."

The course is free for Roycroft Campus members and $50. for non-members. You can sign up and get more information at their website.