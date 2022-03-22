A sweet return: The economic impact of this year's maple season

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a two-year hiatus, Maple Weekend as we know it is making a sweet return all across WNY. One maple farmer calls it the "Maple Super Bowl", a weekend with a huge impact in WNY and beyond.

"We're hoping to make 400 gallons of syrup...hopefully it'll be an amazing season," said Carl Smith, Owner, Smith's Maple Farm on Mayer Road in Hamburg.

It's a season dependent on freezing temperatures overnight and customers in need of their maple fix. Over the last two years, farms were limited to curbside pickup, but this year, sugarhouses are open.

"More hands on...I think customers are more happy to get out and visit the local producer that makes maple syrup," said Smith.

It started last weekend and continues on Marcy 26 and 27. From lessons on boiling to petting zoos, he wants people to come to his property and the dozens of others in the state to have a good time and buy their product.

Maple Weekend There are more than 50 maple producers in WNY



"Every facility that produces maple syrup has different activities going on," said Smith.

As the second-largest maple producing state in the country, the economic impact us huge, estimated at $124 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

But inflation is taking a toll on the production process.

"Commodity prices on all our supplies have risen 10-15 percent, so as that goes up, we have to change our price point, too," said Smith.

Smith says jugs are on back order and anything plastic he uses for packaging is hard to come by. Regardless, he says he tries to keep prices as fair as possible.

"To stay competitive and be profitable these are things that need to happen...it's locallly grown, you can come see how it's produced and taste it," said Smith.

Maple Farms in WNY participating in Maple Weekend:

Erie County

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village



3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst

(716) 689-1440

Weber’s Maple

1241 Davis Road (St Rt 240), West Falls

(716) 652-2420

Benz’s Sugar Shanty & Maple Products

12939 Van Slyke Road, East Concord

(716) 432-2377

Gabel’s Maple Syrup

3843 Lenox Road, Lawtons

(716) 592-5247 or (716) 949-9110

Jake’s Greenhouse Inc.

11904 Route 240, East Concord, NY

(716) 592-4084

Kist Maple Syrup

9422 South Hill Rd, Boston, NY

(716) 955-0655 (716) 941-5528

Kwilos Farms

1177 Church Road, Angola

716-352-8111

Maple Glen Sugar House

2266 Gowanda Zoar Road, Gowanda, NY

(716) 532-5483

Ploetz’s Maple Syrup

12833 Dowd Road, Springville, NY

(716) 597-7945

Smith’s Maple Farm

5257 Mayer Road, Hamburg, NY

(716) 523-8967

Wendel’s Maple & More

12502 Vaughn Street, East Concord, NY

(716) 592-2299

Niagara County

Wolf Maple Products



9355 Chestnut Ridge Road, Middleport, NY

(716) 735-9102

Chautauqua County

Big Tree Maple



2040 Holly Lane, Lakewood, NY

(716) 487-7633

Clear Creek Farms, LLC

5067 Morris Road, Mayville, NY

(716) 269-2079

Fairbanks Maple

1968 Shaw Road, Forestville, NY

(716) 965-4208

Johnson Estate Winery

8419 West Route 20, Westfield, NY

(716) 326-2191

Lily Acre Farms

7768 Parcell Road, Stockton, NY

(716) 491-3008

Scott Farms & Greenhouse

6029 Rt 60, Sinclairville, NY

zackerash1@yahoo.com

Cattaraugus County

Boberg’s Maple



2298 Edmunds Rd, Delevan, NY

(716) 378-8736

Moore’s Maple Shack & Pancake House

10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom, NY

(716) 492-2714

Sprague’s Maple Farms

1048 Portville-Obi Road, Portville, NY

(716) 933-6637

Wright Farms Inc.

9166 Laidlaw Road, Farmersville, NY

(716) 474-7474

Farms are open March 26 and 27 from 10-4pm.