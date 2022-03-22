A sweet return: The economic impact of this year's maple season

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a two-year hiatus, Maple Weekend as we know it is making a sweet return all across WNY. One maple farmer calls it the "Maple Super Bowl", a weekend with a huge impact in WNY and beyond.
"We're hoping to make 400 gallons of syrup...hopefully it'll be an amazing season," said Carl Smith, Owner, Smith's Maple Farm on Mayer Road in Hamburg.
It's a season dependent on freezing temperatures overnight and customers in need of their maple fix. Over the last two years, farms were limited to curbside pickup, but this year, sugarhouses are open.
"More hands on...I think customers are more happy to get out and visit the local producer that makes maple syrup," said Smith.
It started last weekend and continues on Marcy 26 and 27. From lessons on boiling to petting zoos, he wants people to come to his property and the dozens of others in the state to have a good time and buy their product.
"Every facility that produces maple syrup has different activities going on," said Smith.
As the second-largest maple producing state in the country, the economic impact us huge, estimated at $124 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
But inflation is taking a toll on the production process.
"Commodity prices on all our supplies have risen 10-15 percent, so as that goes up, we have to change our price point, too," said Smith.
Smith says jugs are on back order and anything plastic he uses for packaging is hard to come by. Regardless, he says he tries to keep prices as fair as possible.
"To stay competitive and be profitable these are things that need to happen...it's locallly grown, you can come see how it's produced and taste it," said Smith.
Maple Farms in WNY participating in Maple Weekend:
Erie County
Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village
- 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst
- (716) 689-1440
Weber’s Maple
- 1241 Davis Road (St Rt 240), West Falls
- (716) 652-2420
Benz’s Sugar Shanty & Maple Products
- 12939 Van Slyke Road, East Concord
- (716) 432-2377
Gabel’s Maple Syrup
- 3843 Lenox Road, Lawtons
- (716) 592-5247 or (716) 949-9110
Jake’s Greenhouse Inc.
- 11904 Route 240, East Concord, NY
- (716) 592-4084
Kist Maple Syrup
- 9422 South Hill Rd, Boston, NY
- (716) 955-0655 (716) 941-5528
Kwilos Farms
- 1177 Church Road, Angola
- 716-352-8111
Maple Glen Sugar House
- 2266 Gowanda Zoar Road, Gowanda, NY
- (716) 532-5483
Ploetz’s Maple Syrup
- 12833 Dowd Road, Springville, NY
- (716) 597-7945
Smith’s Maple Farm
- 5257 Mayer Road, Hamburg, NY
- (716) 523-8967
Wendel’s Maple & More
- 12502 Vaughn Street, East Concord, NY
- (716) 592-2299
Niagara County
Wolf Maple Products
- 9355 Chestnut Ridge Road, Middleport, NY
- (716) 735-9102
Chautauqua County
Big Tree Maple
- 2040 Holly Lane, Lakewood, NY
- (716) 487-7633
Clear Creek Farms, LLC
- 5067 Morris Road, Mayville, NY
- (716) 269-2079
Fairbanks Maple
- 1968 Shaw Road, Forestville, NY
- (716) 965-4208
Johnson Estate Winery
- 8419 West Route 20, Westfield, NY
- (716) 326-2191
Lily Acre Farms
- 7768 Parcell Road, Stockton, NY
- (716) 491-3008
Scott Farms & Greenhouse
- 6029 Rt 60, Sinclairville, NY
- zackerash1@yahoo.com
Cattaraugus County
Boberg’s Maple
- 2298 Edmunds Rd, Delevan, NY
- (716) 378-8736
Moore’s Maple Shack & Pancake House
- 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom, NY
- (716) 492-2714
Sprague’s Maple Farms
- 1048 Portville-Obi Road, Portville, NY
- (716) 933-6637
Wright Farms Inc.
- 9166 Laidlaw Road, Farmersville, NY
- (716) 474-7474
Farms are open March 26 and 27 from 10-4pm.