"A stain on our community", what's being done about neighborhood neglect in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the course of 11 years, a stain continued to grow at the corner of Grove Avenue and 13th Street in Niagara Falls, leaving negative impacts for the people who live in the area.

"Because they think that when you come through this community that that's what it's about, and it's not, you've got people that are hard working people," said Antoine White, a community activist who moved to the falls 20 years ago.

The stop sign at the corner is evidence of neighborhood neglect. In 2011, there was little damage, but by 2017, a few bullet holes appear and by September of 2022, the sign is littered with bullet holes.

Google Earth Bullet holes increase over the years at the stop sign at Grove and 13th

"Why would accept that here?" asks Trent Hamilton, a community activist.

He and White are leaders at the Entrepreneur School of Thought on 19th Street, where they act as a community resource, helping people with everything from finding good paying jobs to dealing with substance abuse and violence.

But they need help doing it.

"We need the higher ups to come out and see how we're living, come knock on our doors...everywhere, especially past Hyde Park," said Hamilton.

What is Niagara Falls doing to improve communities?

White and many others are proud to live in Niagara Falls.

"We are Niagara Falls, New York. We are a wonder of the world," said Hassan Ford, community activist.

When it comes to making improvements and getting out in the community, Mayor Robert Restaino says he's on it.

"Nobody has ever knocked on more doors than me. I may not be where everybody wants me to be, but I'm every place that I can be," said Restaino.

He tells me the city is doing a number of things right now to bring opportunity:



Adding new LED lights and security cameras

Getting grant money to support businesses

Bringing more trade schools

Bringing more manufacturing companies and jobs



"These are all of the things we're putting out there for our community, should they access them, we can improve the entire community," said Restaino.

When it comes to issues like the stop sign, Restaino says the city needs the community's help calling these things out. The stop sign was fixed less than two weeks after this post went viral on the Niagara Action Facebook Page.

"Now you may say, well, why should you wait for social media? If I had enough people to travel around the city and see all the things that I think -- that would require me to duplicate the workforce beyond what taxpayers could afford," said Restaino.

Community activists say they want more.

"We're dealing with a city that's reactive instead of proactive," said Hamilton.

So the work continues. The Entrepreneur School of Thought is hosting an action planning meeting to address housing, racism and more at the TReC Center in Niagara Falls on November 17th, at 616 Niagara Street.