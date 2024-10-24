'A real blessing': Upward Design For Life making a difference in the lives of domestic violence survivors

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Upward Design For Life is a nonprofit that furnishes homes for refugees, victims of domestic violence, individuals transitioning out of foster care or homeless shelters, veterans and more.

"I found that there was a need for the service that we're providing," said Dionne Williamson, the executive director and founder of the nonprofit. No other organization in Erie County or Niagara County is solely catered to the work that we're doing."

Upward Design For Life has a donation center located in Cheektowaga accepting gently used furniture, house hold items and decorations.

"I've had to start over so many times, but this time, having all that extra help and those resources was a real blessing," said one of Dionne's clients.

"They provided me with the furniture and everything that I needed. There were extra things like towels and dishes, you know, the little things that you don't really think about."

"Sometimes people think they're just gonna bring us some furniture, drop the furniture off," said Williamson. "But whenever I'm on that job, I'm gonna put love into every single thing that we do."

Upward Design is partnered with nearly 30 human services organizations that refer clients to them and has served 121 households throughout its seven years. The organization is volunteer based, so there is always a need for more support to further fulfill the mission.

Another way to support this organization is through their team building program which allows companies to sign up to support a family. The company would then become a part of the whole process from the initial client consultation visit, the furniture and decor selection and the final furnishing of the house.

If you are looking to get involved or donated to Upward Design For Life, you can find additional information here.

Domestic Violence Resources:

Family Justice Center (716) 558-7233

Erie County Child and Family Services (716) 884-6000

National Domestic Violence Hotline (800)-799-7233.