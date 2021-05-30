'A Quiet Place II' sets pandemic-box office record, opening at estimated $58.5 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major motion picture that was filmed in Western New York set a pandemic box office record over Memorial Day weekend.

'A Quiet Place II' opened at $48.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, and is expected to gross $58.5 million in North America following Memorial Day.

Over 80 extras from Western New York were able to watch the premiere at Aurora Theatre in East Aurora on Thursday.

"To see a real Hollywood set and experience a full production it was pretty exciting and for some people once in a lifetime," said Tammi Meidenbauer, an extra on the film.

