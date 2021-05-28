80+ Quiet Place II extras finally get the chance to see themselves on screen

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Almost two years after filming on A Quiet Place II wrapped, more than 80 film extras were finally able to see the final product.

"To see a real Hollywood set and experience a full production it was pretty exciting and for some people once in a lifetime," Tammi Meidenbauer, an extra on the film, said.

Meidenbauer worked with the Aurora Theatre for this premier showing. Gathering extras from all over Western New York who helped make the film. A Quite Place II was filmed in Akron, Lackawanna, and on the Grand Island Bridges.

"You spend a lot of time locked in a room for hours with each other so we really bonded," Meidenbauer said, "a lot of us stayed in touch, we are still really good friends."

A Quiet Place II's premiere, while a huge deal for the extras, may be an even bigger deal for theaters like the Aurora.

"We're just really excited and feeling a sense of normalcy seeing people come back to the silver screen," Aurora Theatre owner Lynn Kinsella said.

The Aurora Theatre will be having multiple showings of A Quiet Place II for the next few weeks.