'A place to call home': Habitat For Humanity bringing veterans together to build houses for those in need

Lackawanna, N.Y. (WKBW)— Habitat for Humanity is bringing local veterans together through programs such as their veterans build. Many of which who are looking for to continue a legacy of service beyond the military, right here in Buffalo.

"I've had a lot of friends who come home and still have the ability to keep contributing," said Christopher Kennedy, the executive director of Habitat For Humanity Buffalo.

Kennedy is a 25-year army veteran who started veteran builds so they can find community among each other, coming together to build houses for families in need.

Habitat For Humanity currently has four active build sites in progress. They are now approaching the 400th build in their nearly 40 years in service here in Buffalo.

"It's an honor to be a part of an organization that provides such a sense of purpose," said Kennedy.

Habitat For Humanity also has two Restore locations where veterans can go and receive 10% off their purchase. If you are looking to volunteer or donate to Habitat For Humanity, you can find additional information on the programs offered and upcoming builds here.