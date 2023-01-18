A new Tom Dudzick play set to premiere at O'Connell & Company

AMHERST, NY (WKBW-TV) — One of the area's best loved Buffalo born playwrights Tom Dudzick, has a new play opening at O'Connell and Company this week. He's in town for the dress rehearsals and opening this weekend.

This will be the world premiere of "Return To Seymour Street". The comedy is set in an empty house in Buffalo during a blizzard with a variety of strange things happening. Tom says "This is the first time I have delved into mystery."

Directed by Steve Vaughan and starring Daniel Lendzian, Jenn Stafford and Max Goldhirsch, this is the first new Tom Dudzick Play to appear here in a while. Tom says "That plague hit us. It slowed me down a little. Actually I was home working on three plays but no theatres to put them in, but here I am."

"Return to Seymour Street" runs January 20-February 3 at O'Connell & Company's new home at 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226 More info and tickets at their website. Tel: 716-848-0800 info@oconnellandcompany.com