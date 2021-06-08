A new digital musical production from Second Generation Theatre Company

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Steve Copps has been seen in productions on stages throughout Western New York over the years. His latest effort is as part of a four person ensemble in Second Generation Theatre Company's digital production of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD.

Steve says "Even though it was written twenty-five years ago it's super timely with the love, hope, loss, struggle that people have been facing." The performances were recorded at twelve popular area locations including The Buffalo Museum of Science, The Botanical Gardens and Silo City."

The show, directed by Amy Jakiel, also stars Cecelia Snow, Michele Marie Roberts and Brian Brown, with music direction by Stephen Piotrowski and videography by Chris Cavanagh. SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD will be steaming June 10th through June 27th.

There will be a big screen showing of the production at the North Park Theatre on June 19th. Tickets for the steaming and in-person event are available at the Second Generation Theatre Company website.