'A new chapter begins': Chrusciki Bakery announces Depew location inside Delavan Hotel closing after 40 years

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chrusciki Bakery announced Monday on Facebook that it will close its Depew location inside the Delavan Hotel on May 31 after 40 years in business.

In a Facebook post, they say, "After 40 incredible years, a new chapter begins. Sunday, May 31st will be our final day open for retail at Chrusciki Bakery. For four decades, you allowed us to be part of your birthdays, weddings, holidays, Sunday mornings, family traditions, and so many moments in between. We are beyond grateful for every customer, employee, friend, and family member who walked through our doors and supported us throughout the years. As bittersweet as this moment is, we choose to look at it with gratitude, pride, and excitement for new beginnings ahead. We would love to see you one more time this week. Stop in for your favorites, say hello, share a memory, and help us celebrate 40 beautiful years together. We’ll also be sharing some love back with free swag and special memories throughout the week while supplies last. Thank you, Buffalo, for 40 unforgettable years."

Chrusciki Bakery closed its previous locations: one at the Broadway Market in June 2020 and another in Lancaster in May 2024.