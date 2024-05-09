Chrusciki Bakery is closing its Lancaster location and merging staff with the Clarence store

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Big changes are coming for a beloved bakery in Western New York.

Chrusciki Bakery announced on Facebook Thursday that it will be closing its Lancaster location.

All of the staff at the Lancaster store will be staying with the company. They will be merged with the Clarence location on Transit Road and 'will have more space to grow and create'.

The Lancaster store had been open for 14 years.

The owner said in a Facebook comment, "We are excited! While this was a hard decision, as a business owner sometimes we need to do what is best for all. Our entire staff is remaining on with Chrusciki Bakery, Inc. and joining us at the Clarence location. We cannot wait for everyone to be under one roof and create MORE goodies together!"

According to the website, the Lancaster location is permanently closed as of April 27.