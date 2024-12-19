'A museum of Christmas': Christmas Around the World at the St. Stanislaus Social Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christmas Around the World is bringing festive cultural celebrations and holiday traditions right here to Buffalo.

"It's a celebration of all different cultures and celebrating the holiday season," said Joseph Mikolaj Rej Jr., the president of the General Pulaski Association. "A museum of Christmas, in a way."

Visitors can enjoy a raffle prize basket, shop with local vendors, and indulge in festive foods and drinks from around the world. Children will also have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and make their own ornaments.

They can also read about the holiday traditions in countries around the world with more than 50 trees decorated and lit up throughout the social center.

Mikolaj Rej Jr. said the event is more than just a showcase of decorations; it’s an opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate diversity during the holiday season.

Admission is open Fridays through Sundays through January 5. You can find additional information on scheduling, ticket details, and performances on the event’s Facebook page here.