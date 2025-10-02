'A lot of fakes out there': Warning for parents about counterfeit car seats, how to get yours checked

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents have a lot of things to keep tabs on these days, and here's another one. Counterfeit car seats.

"Dupes and knock-offs are rampant online," said Walter T. Mosley, Secretary of State. "They look like the real deal, but can be deadly."

With many of us looking for deals and car seats retailing for more than $500 on some sites, many are buying car seats that don't meet U.S. standards.

"We want to make sure we're getting valid seats," said a New York State Trooper. "When we purchase seats online, they can come from all over the world and sometimes their standards are different than ours."

So how do you know it's a fake?:



Missing labels

Missing manuals or registration cards

Missing warning labels

Poor construction

Low price point

Taylor Epps Up-close look at a car seat

Here's what you want to check for when buying:



Compliance: Look for the statement, “This restraint system conforms to all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards,” which indicates it meets federal requirements.

Trusted retailer: Such as directly from the car seat manufacturer or other major retailers. Be cautious when purchasing from businesses that operate third-party marketplaces (i.e.: Amazon and Walmart)

Beware of Used Car Seats: Safety advocates do NOT recommend buying used child safety seats.

If you suspect a counterfeit car seat, report it to STOPfakes,org.

Get your car seat checked by Erie County Sheriff's Office

If you want to double-check your car seat, deputies from the Sheriff's Office will take you through it step by step.

"It's a good service that we offer," said Simon Biegasiewicz, with the Sheriff's Office. "We'll set up an appointment or get you to one of our events and work with you to get you a hand putting them in."

Erie County Sheriff's Office Erie County Sheriff's Car Seat Check upcoming dates

They're also doing checks at their Elma Substation at 1600 Bowen Rd. every Monday from 4-8 pm.