Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A local family's fight for justice

Two teen boys charged with 16-year-old Emily Keiper's death.
Posted at 8:48 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 20:57:28-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and friends of 16-year-old Emily Keiper were visibly upset outside of Erie County Family Court Thursday morning.

Emily was shot and killed last month in what police describe as a marijuana deal gone bad.

Two teenage boys are facing charges in connection to the shooting. Today, the 14-year-old suspect was released by a judge with a curfew until his next court date in October.

7 News was inside the courtroom when the 14-year-old suspect was arraigned. He too was visibly upset, crying at times. His mother and aunt were also in court.

Police say it was the 17-year-old who pulled the trigger. He appeared in a separate court Thursday afternoon.

The family court judge explained she cannot detain the 14-year-old in part because he is not considered a flight risk.

Loved ones of Keiper say they know nothing will bring back Emily.

"We'll never get her back because kids made such a stupid mistake," said Emily's best friend.

There is an order of protection for the Keiper family.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United