A local family's fight for justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and friends of 16-year-old Emily Keiper were visibly upset outside of Erie County Family Court Thursday morning.

Emily was shot and killed last month in what police describe as a marijuana deal gone bad.

Two teenage boys are facing charges in connection to the shooting. Today, the 14-year-old suspect was released by a judge with a curfew until his next court date in October.

7 News was inside the courtroom when the 14-year-old suspect was arraigned. He too was visibly upset, crying at times. His mother and aunt were also in court.

Police say it was the 17-year-old who pulled the trigger. He appeared in a separate court Thursday afternoon.

The family court judge explained she cannot detain the 14-year-old in part because he is not considered a flight risk.

Loved ones of Keiper say they know nothing will bring back Emily.

"We'll never get her back because kids made such a stupid mistake," said Emily's best friend.

There is an order of protection for the Keiper family.