A local church reflects on sheltering 75 people during Buffalo's historic snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town Line Lutheran Church reflect on the time they had to take immediate action to shelter dozens of stranded people during Buffalo's historic snowstorm on Christmas weekend.

One member of the church, David Luderman, a trustee of the church, says it was a little undaunting to think how many showed up for shelter and safety after the church received a call from the Erie County Response Team.

"And they started bringing them by the bus load, and I was like is that the only bus that's coming," Luderman says. "And they're like no, we got another one so we had close to 75 people here by the end of the day that Saturday."

And, of course, many were welcomed with warm essentials.

"It's amazing how the Town of Alden came together," he says. "To bring the cots, the blankets, the food, all of the food pantry, meals on wheels."

The action of the close-knit community is what Luderman says is the church's mission.

"Town Line Church is a serving community place, so that's what made it so nice," David Luderman says. "Because all of these walks of life, different nationalities and religions all coming together under one roof so they could be safe."