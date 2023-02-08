A favorite love story from Forest Lawn Cemetery in time for Valentine's Day

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Johnathan White is a docent at Forest Lawn Cemetery and says "Cemeteries are wonderful places to learn about our history." One of the most popular spots for visitors is the Blocher Memorial, at tribute to Nelson Blocher who is said to have died from a "broken heart".

John Blocher was a successful Buffalo business man in the mid-1800's. He and his wife Elizabeth and their adult son Nelson lived in a big house on Delaware Avenue. When Nelson fell in love with the new maid, his parents sent her away.

Johnathan says "She was gone when he came back from a business trip, and within a few months he was dead." and adds "We are told that he died of a broken heart."

The mausoleum was designed by John Blocher and he even attempted to sculpt the statues inside, but that didn't work out. According to Johnathan, the elder Blocher was a "control freak" and "He did create models of the statues, that he sent to Italy to the sculptor and said this is what I want."

The memorial is one of the most beautiful in the cemetery and admired by visitors from all over the world who come in for the tours. "I think people are fascinated by it even if they don't know the story, because it is just so beautiful." according to Johnathan.

Johnathan White has been a docent at Forest Lawn for 25 years. He says he really believes that the younger Blocher really died from a broken heart. He thinks people are fascinated by the story for a simple reason "Because everyone can appreciate young love."

More information about tours of the cemetery and other famous people buried there, check Forest Lawn Cemetery website.