"A celebration of life" : Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation hosts its first event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation kicked off its inaugural event on what would have been firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno's 38th birthday.

Arno was killed on duty while fighting a fire on Main Street last March.

The recently created Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation "FAM" hosted a volleyball tournament and cookout on Sunday — a celebration of Arno's life and a way to give back to first responders of Western New York.

"We deliberately chose this day. We wanted to turn it into a celebration of life," Michael Forero, vice president of FAM, said. "We're all mourning his loss as a community, but no better way to start the healing process than by celebration and doing something for a good cause."

The foundation hopes to provide assistance, resources and opportunities for Western New York first responders and their families.

Family, friends and Buffalo's Bravest gathered at Holidays Sports Bar and Volleyball in East Seneca for the event.

"Jay loved big bashes. He was the gatherer." James Fierro, president of FAM, said. "Just seeing all of his groups of friends and family and first responders all here in his honor — I think he'd be over the moon about it."

The day included volleyball, food, drinks, live music and a raffle.

"I couldn't be more thankful," Forero said. "It's just a testament to the people of Buffalo and the Western New York Community. They're real salt of the Earth great people. They really take care of each other, the City of Good Neighbors."

To learn more about the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation's next event or to donate, click here.