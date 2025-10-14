'A big project': Voices on the future of Buffalo's Main Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Main Street has seen its share of ups and downs. Last month, the popular restaurant Misuta Chow's closed, followed by an announcement that Noble Root Wine & Spirits will also be closing its doors.

On social media, Noble Root Wine & Spirits said the City of Buffalo told them their building needed repairs. The post states, "We are still unsure of when we will be able to open."

"When you see that, you feel for them," said Nic Fattey, owner of Fattey Beer Co., about Misuta Chows' closing.

Samuel Marabella, owner of House of Charm, said he would like to see more housing and businesses along Main Street, but it would be a major project to revamp these old buildings.

"It's difficult, because you have businesses that have been out of business for so long that the buildings need to be totally rehabbed, and it's a big project," said Samuel Marabella, owner of House of Charm.