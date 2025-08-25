Misuta Chow's on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo to close after 7 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The founders of Misuta Chow's on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo have announced that the Tokyo-inspired restaurant, bar, and arcade will close after seven years.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post and said the restaurant's last day of service will be Sunday, September 7, with a Buffalo Bills Home Opener party.

"It is with full hearts and deep gratitude that Misuta Chow’s — the Tokyo-inspired restaurant, bar, and arcade located on Main Street — announces it will close its doors in two weeks after seven unforgettable years in downtown Buffalo. The restaurant’s last day of service will be Sunday, September 7, 2025 with a Bills Home Opener party."

Starting August 26, the kitchen will be open Thursday through Sunday, serving until 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The arcade and bar will be open seven days a week through the closing date.

The Tokyo-inspired restaurant, bar, and arcade was founded in 2018 by Johny Chow and Christi Allen.

“Thank you for your laughs, your loyalty, and your love. We look forward to celebrating with you all one last time before our doors close, and we can’t wait to see what the bright future holds — for us, for you, and for this city.” - Chow and Allen

You can read the full announcement below: