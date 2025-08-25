Misuta Chow's on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo to close after 7 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The founders of Misuta Chow's on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo have announced that the Tokyo-inspired restaurant, bar, and arcade will close after seven years.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post and said the restaurant's last day of service will be Sunday, September 7, with a Buffalo Bills Home Opener party.
You can read the full announcement below:
"It is with full hearts and deep gratitude that Misuta Chow’s — the Tokyo-inspired restaurant, bar, and arcade located on Main Street — announces it will close its doors in two weeks after seven unforgettable years in downtown Buffalo. The restaurant’s last day of service will be Sunday, September 7, 2025 with a Bills Home Opener party.
Beginning August 26, the kitchen will be open Thursday through Sunday (serving until 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday). The arcade and bar will be open seven days a week through the closing date. Reservations are available through Resy. The team looks forward to celebrating with guests before the final last call.
Founded in 2018 by Johny Chow (Stone Sour bassist & artist) and Christi Allen (producer and the heart and hustle behind the brand), Misuta Chow’s was built from the ground up. More than just a business, it became a home — created not only by its founders, but by a collective of family, friends, and artists who poured their creativity, passion, and love into the space.
Over the years, Misuta Chow’s has weathered many challenges — from the pandemic shutdowns to a devastating flood in 2024, and the difficult road of navigating Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Despite it all, the team remained committed to creating a space that was inclusive, colorful, welcoming, and uniquely Buffalo.
The community showed up in return, supporting everything from pop-up markets and spirit-free events to drag shows, DJs, arcade nights, and countless celebrations that turned Chow’s into a place where memories were made and shared.
'Thank you for your laughs, your loyalty, and your love,' said co-founders Chow and Allen. 'We look forward to celebrating with you all one last time before our doors close, and we can’t wait to see what the bright future holds — for us, for you, and for this city.'
As Dr. Seuss once wrote: 'Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.'
Go Bills.
With love, pride, and endless gratitude,
Johny Chow & Christi Allen
(and the entire Misuta Chow’s Family)"