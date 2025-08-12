HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer draws to a close, New York families are faced with an impending change in public schools. The state's new "Distraction-Free Schools" law, going into effect next month, will prohibit the use of smart devices during school hours, with some exceptions.

This new legislation aims to enhance focus and learning within the classroom. According to officials, about 90% of districts have submitted their plans for enforcement by the August 1 deadline.

The new law will implement a "bell-to-bell" policy, signaling a significant shift in the school routine, and many families are bracing for the transition.

"I’m not okay with it," said Frontier Central School student Katelyn Freese. "You are still going to need your phone for after-school activities."

Another student at Pioneer Central Schools said, "I think it's going to be a big change because everyone has their phone on them at all times."

WATCH: 'A big change': WNY students and parents on 'Distraction-Free Schools Law'

'A big change': WNY students and parents on 'Distraction-Free Schools Law'

Parents also voiced their opinions. Jamie Flood acknowledged the potential setbacks but supported the initiative.

"I'm okay with them not having it," she said. "The only concern is if there was an emergency, but that is what schools are for—to contact you in case."

As families gear up for the new school year, the effectiveness of the "Distraction-Free Schools" law remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly marks a pivotal change in how students engage with technology in educational settings.

"I think it's great," said Jillian Gorman-King. "It's probably tough for teachers already to concentrate. I can only imagine with phones."