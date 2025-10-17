'A basic human need': Community brings new furnace to Colden family

COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW)— A Colden family is getting more than just a warm home this fall, they’re getting a fresh start.

John Lock Air Conditioning and Heating, in partnership with Lennox, spent the week installing a brand-new furnace and air conditioning system for a local family who went through last winter without heat. The effort is part of Lennox’s national Feel the Love program, which provides free heating systems to families in need

The family was nominated by the Rural Outreach Center (ROC) in East Aurora, a nonprofit that works to empower and support rural neighbors in Western New York. What began as a single furnace installation quickly turned into a larger home improvement effort, with community partners stepping in to help.

Through donations and support from VALU Home Centers & Valspar, Gui’s Lumber, IRR Supply, and Abbey Mecca & Company, volunteers have been restaining the family’s deck, painting, and making safety repairs throughout the home.

Monique Brannan, COO of the Rural Outreach Center, says the impact has been deeply emotional. “It was really tears of joy,” she said. “At one point, the children came up to our founder and said, unprompted, ‘thank you so much for helping us to heat our home.’”

For John Lock Heating, this is the fourth year partnering with the Feel the Love initiative. Owner Mike Lock says the mission goes far beyond HVAC installation. “Every time I talk to the homeowner, she goes into tears,” he said. “It’s just awesome to help out a family like that. It gets better and better every time.”

This project is a reminder of what’s possible when local businesses and nonprofits come together, giving warmth, safety and stability to families who need it most.

The Rural Outreach Center continues its community support this weekend with its Rocktober fundraiser at Elm Street Bakery in East Aurora. You can find additional information and resources here.

