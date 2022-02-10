90's Valentine's Prom benefitting Autism Services, Inc. on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dust off your gowns and tuxedos for prom night this Saturday in Downtown Buffalo. It's a 21+ event for adults to have some fun and support a local organization.

"This is Buffalo people coming together. It's a Saturday night in Downtown Buffalo, I'm bringing a lot of energy, it's gonna be rocking," said DJ Anthony.

He'll be on the mic with performances by Geezer (A Green Day and Weezer cover band), DJ Hogan, Off The Wall (90s pop punk), Universal Phunk (90s R&B) and more in Ashbury Hall at Babeville.

"It's going to be a wild party, there's gonna be a couple hundred people here," said Gabrielle Mattina, who put together the whole thing.

Mattina got the idea when she was dropping her brother Christian off at his day program at Autism Services, Inc.

"Christian is non-verbal, he's been going there for many years. They're experiencing a labor shortage, they're hiring more people to work with awesome people like my brother," said Mattina.

She thought this was the perfect way to raise money and awareness for neurodiversity and our community jumped right in.

"The support here is so strong. All my friends, family, local businesses, entertainment, everybody has come together in these hard times to raise money for Autism Sevices," said Mattina.

It is 90's themed, so they ask you to dress formal or in 90's era clothing. Tickets are $50, all proceeds will be split between paying the entertainment and raising money for Autism Services, Inc. Click here for tickets.

"We want to do the Valentine's Prom every year, we want to get as big as the World's Largest Disco," said Mattina.

Face masks are not required at the prom. The venue does require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test at the door.