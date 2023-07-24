8-year-old remembered through t-shirt fundraiser

BUFFALO, NY — 7 News brought you the story of Eddie Mayerik in the beginning of July after his lost his fight against his congenital heart defect, now 26 Shirts is raising money in memory of Mayerik.

The last piece of artwork he made for his dad is being commemorated in a t-shirt from 26 Shirts to raise money for the the Children's Heart Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagloand & Northwest Indiana.

26 Shirts Founder Del Reid tells 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson, the company has made shirts beforefor Mayerik's family, but this time it is more special.

"We wanted to celebrate Eddie and his presence was just such a gift for all of us."

Mayerik's father, Nick Mayerik shared videos of Eddie on Twitter, sharing Eddie's love for the Bills through his chanting and cheers.

I could watch these forever.😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/7s1psHA2Do — Nick ✌🏻❤️ (@NickMayerik) July 24, 2023

Eddie's father tells 7 News even through his toughest battles Eddie did his best to make everyone smile.

"It was amazing because of his attitude and his spirit always stayed positive," said Mayerik, "If you ever met Eddie he was so happy looking back there was definitely times he was sick and wasn't feeling great, but he did his best to make you feel great to make you smile."

The shirt fundraiser ends on Tuesday July 25, you can order the shirts here.