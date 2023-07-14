Support pours in for family of boy who captured hearts of Buffalo Bills fans and beyond

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Support is pouring in for the family of a young boy who captured the hearts of many in Western New York and beyond and brought Bills Mafia even closer together.

8-year-old Eddie Mayerik recently passed away after a battle with a congenital heart defect. 7 News spoke with his father Nick Mayerik on Friday about how he wants his son to be remembered and his message to all showing their support.

"If there's one thing I want people to take from Eddie's journey, it's how to approach life in general, how to approach life with more love and compassion for people. In a world where we could use more love and compassion, Eddie had it in spades," said Nick.

He told 7 News people are sending him messages from all over the world and from numerous NFL teams.

"I'm so thankful that I shared him with you all. It started with Bills Mafia reaching out and it was so genuine and pure," said Nick.

One of many supporting Eddie's family and working to keep his memory alive is a woman known as "The Patch Lady." Patty Champion is making and selling patches in his honor.

"I've been following Eddie for years. How can you not love Eddie? That smile! Eddie was uplifting. He just made your day. I you saw a video of Eddie, it just made your day better," said Champion.

Champion says all the proceeds from the sale of the patches will go to the Mayerik family. She encourages you to reach out to her for more information through Twitter @pattychampion1.

Eddie was laid to rest Thursday. His dad says all the messages he received from many of you, the Buffalo Bills, Damar Hamlin, and others got him and his son through some challenging times.