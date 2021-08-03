7th Annual Great Lakes Christian Film Festival comes to East Aurora

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW-TV) — The 7th Annual Great Lakes Christian Film Festival will take place in East Aurora, this week Thursday through Saturday. According to festival director Shawn Patrick Green, there will be fifty films shown that are "faith based and family friendly."

Shawn says "We pretty much are spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. We know Jesus did parables in the bible-so some of our films are more parable like." The line up includes drama, comedy, animation, music videos and sci-fi.

The i61 Church on Main Street will be the hub for the festival and also host a number of workshops including screenwriting and film combat. Some of the bigger films will be shown across the street at the Aurora Theatre. The theatre will also host an "open casting call" Friday morning at 9am.

There will be a major Northeast premiere with "Man Of God" a film starring Mickey Rourke. Shawn says that film will appeal especially to the Greek Orthodox community.

"Forty five bucks will cover the whole three days, but we also have individual tickets if you just want to see one film" Shawn says.

i61 Church is at 650 Main Street in East Aurora. Tickets, registration for the casting call and more information can all be found at the Great Lakes Christian Film Festival website.