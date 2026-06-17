BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of athletes, coaches, and fans from across the country are in Western New York this week for the 7th annual American Jump Rope National Championship at Buffalo State University.

The event, hosted by the American Jump Rope Federation (AMJRF), features competitors from 28 states and is expected to generate over $1 million for the region.

Jessica Nicholson, president of the AMJRF, said the championship is the pinnacle of the competitive season.

"This is our elite competition for the year. This is what the athletes have worked for all year, competing at local competitions leading up to the nationals as the culminating event of the year," Nicholson said.

The AMJRF serves as the national governing body for jump rope in the United States. Nicholson said the sport's accessibility is a key driver of its growing popularity.

"I think people like that it is accessible. You need a jump rope and a space to do it. If you have friends who can do it with you, it just makes it more fun," Nicholson said.

The national championship features athletes of all ages, from 11 and under to 50-plus, competing across a variety of events, including freestyle and the high-energy double Dutch speed relay.

Taylor Hinojosa, a competitor and coach from Colorado, said the level of dedication among athletes is intense.

"I'd say 95% of jumpers are practicing three or four times a week, two to three hours, and when they're not practicing, they're always thinking about jump rope," Hinojosa said.

WATCH: 7th annual American Jump Rope National Championship brings competitors from 28 states to Buffalo

7th annual American Jump Rope National Championship brings competitors from 28 states to Buffalo

Erica Ebersole, a competitor from Maryland, said the community aspect of the sport sets it apart.

"I like to say it's friendly competitive. We are all such good friends, even people from the other side of the country. I know them all. We all root for each other, but we all want to do good," Ebersole said.

The AMJRF said Buffalo has been a perfect setting for showcasing the sport's talent. Hinojosa praised the host city.

"I love it. This is a really cool place. It's a very historic area too," Hinojosa said.

Nicholson echoed that sentiment.

"The weather has been great. It's just a beautiful place," Nicholson said.

The economic impact of the event extends beyond the competition floor. Visit Buffalo President and CEO Patrick Kaler said the championship will bring in over $1 million and more than 1,200 room nights for the week.

"This is a big deal. So this will be a million dollars. It's over 1200 room nights over the week that they've been here," Kaler said.

Kaler said the championship is part of more than $81 million being generated by amateur athletic events in Buffalo this year. While he acknowledged the city still faces challenges with limited hotel inventory, he said the visitor experience has been strong.

"This group alone has been to the Juneteenth Festival, they've been to the Botanical Gardens, they are going to the Martin House, Shakespeare in the Park, so they are getting a very immersive experience in Buffalo," Kaler said.

The AMJRF is also hosting a community outreach event called the Jump Rope Jamboree for youth ages seven to 17 on Friday, June 19, from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Buffalo State University.

The free event includes an hour of free admission to the competition and a 45-minute workshop led by AMJRF athlete ambassadors. More information is available at amjrf.com.

