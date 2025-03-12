Watch Now
7-year-old boy dies after car crash on Broadway in Lancaster

A 7-year-old boy has died after a single-vehicle crash on Broadway in Lancaster on Tuesday afternoon. The car left the road and hit a tree. No charges have been filed at this time.
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 7-year-old boy has died following a car crash in Lancaster.

The accident happened on Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. in the area of 5849 Broadway.

Authorities say the single vehicle involved in the crash went off the road and hit a tree.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the 29-year-old man who was driving the car has not been charged and is cooperating with investigators.

The Lancaster Police Department is asking for anyone with any information on what happened to call the detective on this case at 716-683-2800 ext. 223.

