7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 9 - September 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first week of school is officially over, but you can still keep the summer fun going. There are plenty of events to keep you and the family busy this weekend in Western New York.

Niagara County Peach Festival

One of the sweetest times of summer! The 64th annual Niagara County Peach Festival runs now through Sunday in Lewiston. You can look forward to local vendors, food, rides, and live entertainment. Classic events returning this year include the parade, Peach Taste-Off, Peach Queen, Peach Blossom, and Peach Fuzz Contests. You can find more information here.

Tunnel to Towers 5k Run & Walk Buffalo

Follow the footsteps of 9/11 hero and NYC firefighter Stephen Siller in honor of those lost in the September 11 attacks. Participants in this year's race will have the opportunity to wear a badge of a fallen first responder who died in the 9/11attacks during the race. Pictures of those fallen heroes will also line the 5k route. The race will start at the Bellevue Fire Department and runs through Stiglmeier Park, finishing at the fire department. You can find more information here.

Music is Art Festival

Music will ring throughout the Queen City Saturday. The 20th Annual Music is Art Festival returns to Buffalo from 11 a.m. to midnight. Over 200 bands will take stages around the city from Riverworks to Riverfest Park and the Michigan-Ganson Grain elevators. Installations, live art, and dance for all ages will also fill the space. You can find more information here.

Pulaski Day Parade and Festival

The annual Pulaski Day parade is moving back to Buffalo after 60 years. It will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. on Delaware Avenue. The festival will follow in Niagara Square. It will be a multi-cultural celebration, bringing bands, dance groups, cultural communities, and their organizations together to honor General Pulaski, "The Father of the American Cavalry." Pulaski is credited with saving George Washington's life. You can find more information here.

Hop Harvest Festival

Calling all craft beer lovers and history buffs - this weekend you can follow the journey of hops, one of New York's original cash crops, from field, to brewery, to pint glass at Genesee Country Village & Museum's Hop Harvest Festival. The festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can tour a working 19th-century brewery, taste historical beers, and local craft brews, learn about historical uses for hops, enjoy live music and a beer garden. You can find more information and buy tickets here.

Septemberfest at Merritt Estate Winery

The family-friendly 40th Annual Septemberfest at Merritt Estate Winery has something for everyone. The festival runs Saturday 12-10 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6:30 p.m. It will feature a balloon artist, a classic car show, live music, food, and drinks. The festival is free to attend, and donations for veterans in need will be collected. You can find more information here.