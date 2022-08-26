Niagara County Peach Festival returns Sept. 8 - Sept. 11

NIAGARA COUNTY (WKBW) — It is one of the sweetest times of summer. The 64th annual Niagara County Peach Festival is back!

The Peach Festival will run from September 8 to September 11 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston.

You can look forward to local vendors, food, rides, and live entertainment throughout the four day festival.

Classic events returning this year include the Parade, Peach Taste-Off, and the Peach Queen, Peach Blossom, and Peach Fuzz Contests.

Free parking is available at the upper Artpark lot with shuttles to transport attendees to Academy Park.

Over 1.5 million dollars has been donated to local charities and organizations from festival proceeds.

More information on the Peach Festival can be found here.