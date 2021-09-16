7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 17 - September 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're less than a week away from the official start of fall but the temperatures in Western New York say otherwise. If you're looking to get out and enjoy the nice weather while it's still here, there is plenty to do.

You can find a list of some events taking place across the region this weekend.

Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence to kick off 26th annual Fall Festival

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence will kick off its 26th annual Fall Festival September 18. Its opening weekend will be a special Armed Forces Weekend in collaboration with Clarence Citizens for Veterans. On Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to dusk, the regular admission fee will be waived for active duty and retired military, police or fire department personnel and a guest. You will need to present proper identification to the WNY Heroes representatives at the gate. You can find more information here.

Disney’s Frozen at Shea's Performing Arts Center

The Tony-nominated Best Musical made its first stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center and is playing an exclusive two-week premiere engagement that began September 10 and continues through September 24. You can find more information and tickets here.

Borderland Music and Arts Festival

The Borderland Music and Arts Festival will take place September 18 and September 19 at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. You can find more information and tickets here.

Williamsville Fall Fest

Williamsville Fall Fest will take place in Williamsville September 17 and September 18. You can view a schedule of events for Friday here and Saturday here.

Grand Encampment of the American Revolution

The Grand Encampment of the American Revolution will take place at Old Fort Niagara September 18 and September 19. Organizers say it is the largest Revolutionary War reenactment in North America for 2021. You can find more information here.

Meatball Street Brawl V

The fifth annual Meatball Street Brawl on September 19 at Osteria 166 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in search of the best meatball in town. Organizers say Mohawk Street will be shut down and the Buffalo Bills game will be on the big screen. You can find more information and tickets here.