Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence to kick off 26th annual Fall Festival Saturday

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence announced it will kick off its 26th annual Fall Festival Saturday.

Its opening weekend will be a special Armed Forces Weekend in collaboration with Clarence Citizens for Veterans. On Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to dusk, the regular admission fee will be waived for active duty and retired military, police or fire department personnel and a guest. You will need to present proper identification to the WNY Heroes representatives at the gate.

The Great Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival will run weekends from September 18 through October 31 from 10:00 a.m. to dusk and will continue its fall tradition with:

Amusement rides;

Hayrides;

Corn maze;

Pumpkins and mum patch;

Zombie Train;

Apple Cannons;

Shooting gallery;

Homemade donuts, pies, cookies and pastries;

Halloween decorations and special events

Admission to the festival is $12 per person, children two and under are free and seniors 65 and older are $10.

The Great Pumpkin Farm is also open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to dusk from September 20 through October 29. There is no admission on weekdays except October 11, and on weekdays the following is available:

"The Pumpkin Palace is open and features Halloween decorations, a bakery and candy store as well as the Witches Brew Bar & Cafe. Guests can purchase pumpkins; cornstalks; gourds and cider. There’s also a petting zoo, hay maze and playground. Group tours are also conducted during the week."