7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 1 - October 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend marks the first weekend of October and there are plenty of things to do across Western New York.

Walk Off Hunger

7 Eyewitness News has partnered with FeedMore WNY for Walk Off Hunger taking place all over Western New York, starting Friday at 4 p.m. in Williamsville. You can read more about how you can participate by clicking here.

Great Pumpkin Farm's World Pumpkin Weigh-off

The 26th annual world pumpkin weigh-off at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence begins at noon on Saturday, October 2. The winner will take home a $1,000 prize. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.

Fall Foliage Train Ride

The Fall Foliage Train Ride in Arcade starts this Saturday from Curriers Station in Arcade and goes all across Western New York. Tickets are $22 for anyone 13 and up, $19 for anyone between 2 and 12, and free for anyone under 2. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Bricks & Brews

Bricks & Brews returns to the Martin House in Buffalo where you can enjoy craft beer, food trucks, and live music on Saturday between 2 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $70 and you can purchase them by clicking here.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins preseason game

The Sabres first home preseason game is on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tickets start at $5 and you must show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose if you're over 12. You can purchase tickets here.

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans

The Buffalo Bills are looking to exact revenge against the Houston Texans, in their first meeting since the Bills wild card loss to Houston in January 2020. The Bills and Texans play on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park, and you must show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose if you're over 12. Tickets start at $49 and you can purchase them by clicking here.