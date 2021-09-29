Walk Off Hunger: How to participate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Eyewitness News is teaming up with FeedMore WNY this weekend for Walk Off Hunger.

The event includes seven walks from October 1 to 3 throughout Western New York which raises community awareness and money to help provide nutritious food to neighbors in need, many of whom are still facing the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Registration is $25 per person or $20 per person for groups of four or more participants, and is free for children 12 and under.

The first event for Walk Off Hunger runs from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, October 1 at Evans Bank Corporate Headquarters located at 6460 Main Street in Williamsville where participants will receive their walker registration bag and t-shirt while enjoying entertainment by DJ Milk and refreshments.

There will be six meet-up walk locations across Western New York on Saturday, October 2 at the following locations and during the following times



Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ellicottville Brewing West, 34 Main Street, Fredonia 12 to 2 p.m.

Resurgence Brewing, 55 Chicago Street, Buffalo, 12 to 2 p.m.

Schulze Vineyards & Winery, 2090 Coomer Road, Burt, 12 to 2 p.m.

Knox Farm State Park, 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Four Mile Brewing, 202 E Greene Street, Olean, 12 to 2 p.m.

You can read more and how to register by clicking here.