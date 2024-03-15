7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 15 - March 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's St. Patrick's Day weekend and we're celebrating with seven things you can do in Western New York!

St. Patrick's Day Weekend at the Buffalo Irish Center

We're kicking things off with St. Patrick's Day Weekend at the Buffalo Irish Center. Doors open Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday at noon, and Sunday at noon. There will be drinks, live music, and performances by Irish dancers. On Saturday, you can celebrate the Feast of St. Patrick! The traditional Irish breakfast is at 11:30 a.m. and costs $30. Admission is free on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, admission costs $10 for anyone over 17. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about St. Patrick's Day Weekend at the Irish Center here.

Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade

Continuing on Saturday, check out the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade. It rolls out at noon just outside the Valley Community Center. "There will be more than 100 marching units. Immediately following, there will be an Irish Hooley with food, drinks, and live music by the Bobs," its website says. On-site parking will be available. However, surrounding streets will close by 10:30 a.m. for the parade. You can learn more about the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade here.

Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Buffalo's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will roll out on Sunday at 2 p.m. from Niagara Square. "​The UIAA invites the residents of Western NY to come to the city to witness the historic, traditional, family-friendly event," its website says. If you can't make the parade, check out our live coverage! 7 News reporters Adam Campos and Hannah Ferrera will host a live stream at about 2:15 p.m. You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device. You can learn more about Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade here.

Plantasia

Other events this weekend include Plantasia. The garden and landscape show will run Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can expect more than 100 vendors, a kid's garden, educational seminars, and musical entertainment. Tickets are available for purchase online and at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Box Office. Admission costs $8 for seniors, $10 for adults, and free for children under 12. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about Plantasia here.

Maple Sugar Festival

Sweeten things up at the Maple Sugar Festival. It's happening Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Genesee Country Village & Museum. "Gather family and friends to enjoy an outdoor exploration of the history of maple sugaring in New York State," its website says. Explore the Sugar Bush and Sugar House then stick around for a maple-themed buffet breakfast. Ticket prices vary and on-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Maple Sugar Festival here.

716 Artisan Market

Still need to shop for Easter? The 716 Artisan Market has got you covered. It will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Galleria Mall. "The 1st annual 716 Artisan Market at Walden Galleria will include a unique blend of artisan, food, and produce vendors. This 7-day event series takes place inside the shopping center on the lower level between The Cheesecake Factory & The Melting Pot," its website says. You can learn more about the 716 Artisan Market here.

The Golf Buffalo Expo

It's a hole-in-one at Resurgence Brewing Company. The Golf Buffalo Expo is on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. "In an industry dominated by global companies, we have created the Golf Buffalo Expo to bring people together in the heart of Buffalo to celebrate a craft experience on one of our favorite days of the year, " its website says. Check out the Links Golf Mobile Simulator and stick around for unlimited beer tastings and plenty of local vendors. Tickets cost $30 and $10 for designated drivers. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Golf Buffalo Expo here.

Have a great weekend!