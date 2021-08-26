7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 27 - August 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the final weekend of August and although the summer may be winding down, there is still plenty to do across WNY.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we've got you covered!

Kids Day at Highmark Stadium

Kids Day returns to Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on August 28. Starting at 9:00 a.m. games, activities and giveaways will take place in Lot 6 of Highmark Stadium. Fisher-Price will have set up an inflatable lava pit, corn maze, and a Power Wheels Track for younger kids as well, along with an under-eye glare patch and a temporary tattoos giveaway. There will be food trucks outside of the stadium, along with $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $2 bottled water and Pepsi products. You can find more information here.

Creators on the Boardwalk at Canalside

Creators on the Boardwalk will take place at Canalside August 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and officials say there will be vendors and farmers there to showcase their best work. You can find more information here.

ChalkFest Buffalo 2021

After it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, ChalkFest Buffalo 2021 will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks August 28 and August 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. The free event is held annually, you can find more information here.

Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY

The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY will take place August 28. A flag raising ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. in Niagara Square then the parade will go down Niagara Street beginning at 12:00 p.m. Following the parade there will be a block celebration on Niagara Street between Hudson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. You can find more information here.

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration

The Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will take place August 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Buffalo Central Terminal. Organizers say its an "annual internationally recognized one day music and arts celebration in the City of Buffalo that celebrates all genres of music, arts and culture." You can find more information here.

Urban Farm Day

Urban Farm Day will take place August 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the event features self-guided tours of 16 area Urban Farms. "You’ll chat with gardeners and enjoy a wide range of farms and activities," the event's website says. You can find more information here.

Jam On The Lift Music Festival

Jam On The Lift Music Festival will take place August 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Kissing Bridge Snow Sports, 10296 State Road in Glenwood. The first annual event will include national artists, local vendors, artisans, CBD vending, craft beer, food vendors and more. You can find more information here.