7 News wins three New York State Broadcasters Association 2022 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has been honored with three awards for Medium Market Television in the New York State Broadcasters Association 2022 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards.

Outstanding Morning Newscast was awarded to the 7 News morning team for "Remembering 9/11: How Our World Changed 20 Years Ago." 7 News spoke with members of the Buffalo Fire Department and Buffalo Police Department who went to New York City to help at Ground Zero following the September 11th attacks. You can view the story here and a portion of the newscast here.

The 7 News I-Team was recognized in the category Outstanding Series or Documentary for the series "Eroding Trust: The state of our bridges in Erie County." For months, 7 News I-Team Producer Sean Mickey and Reporter Ed Drantch pored over data from the New York State Department of Transportation. Analysis by the I-Team showed about 10 percent of bridges in the county are considered in poor status and structurally deficient. The I-Team made all of the data obtained available to viewers in a searchable database. You can find the section on our website with related stories here and one of the reports here.

7 News was also honored for Outstanding Breaking News Coverage for keeping the community informed immediately following an attack at McKinley High School in Buffalo. A 14-year-old student was stabbed and a security guard was shot outside the school in February 2022. You can view the story here and a portion of the newscast here.

"We don’t do what we do for awards," said WKBW Senior Director of News Aaron Mason. "But it is always great to be recognized by peers in and out of the market for this team's steadfast commitment to informing, enlightening and inspiring the people of Western New York."