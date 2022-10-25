7 News talks with the candidates for Erie County Clerk

7 News is also following the race for Erie County Clerk and spoke with the candidates Tuesday.

This will be a rematch of a race we saw in the primary. Incumbent Michael Kearns is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. He faces a challenge from Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman. She beat him in the democratic primary.

Michael Kearns was elected in 2017 and touts a "positive surplus" during his 5 years as Erie County Clerk. Melissa Hartman has been the Eden Town Supervisor for 7 years. Both candidates say they are not motivated by politics and work to serve their community.

Kearns says no other clerk is doing what he's doing. He explains, "If you look at all this stuff here, these zombie initiatives, we have helped keep people in their houses." He also says Erie County is facing a "mortgage crisis" and he's working to keep people in their homes. We just issued a report that there are 6 thousand people in Erie County that are 90 days or more behind on their mortgage," Kearns says. He explains that "Through working with the Western New York law center, a not-for-profit, we started the stay in your home campaign."

Melissa Hartman says she's the better candidate. She's been the town supervisor in Eden for 7 years and prior to that was Assistant Director of Admissions with the University at Buffalo, "and basically oversaw the operations of anything admissions, application related so the county clerk's office seemed like a really good fit with my government experience and my administrative background. I have a masters in higher education and administration. The clerk's office is very administrative."

Hartman says she would work on morale issues, access and more. Kearns says the office has been running smoothly for 5 years and this is not the time for a change in leadership.