7 News honored with two Excellence in Broadcasting awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has been honored with two 2024 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards from the New York State Broadcasters Association.

WKBW was recognized in the categories of Best Morning Newscast and Best Evening Newscast for medium market stations. Among the stories featured in the winning morning newscast entry of Good Morning Buffalo was that of a family turning their grief around losing a loved one to a fentanyl overdose into action by starting a nonprofit to help others.

The evening newscast featured an in-depth story about a local mother who is now lobbying state lawmakers to change 100-year-old workers compensation laws after learning they do not cover the death of an unborn child.

"This team is laser focused every day on delivering meaningful, impactful journalism for this community," said senior director of news Aaron Mason. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we are accomplishing together to amplify the voices of Western New Yorkers."

The New York State Broadcasters Association represents 400 television and radio stations. The awards will be presented in September.

