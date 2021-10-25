7 fuel-saving tips as gas prices increase across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA Western and Central New York, gas prices jumped nine cents in the last week in the Buffalo area.
On average, drivers can expect prices at the pump to be about $3.45 per gallon in the Buffalo region.
The state average saw a 10-cent increase over the last week to $3.53 per gallon and the national average rose by six cents to $3.39 per gallon. A year ago the NYS average was $2.25 per gallon and the national average was $2.16 per gallon.
AAA said the latest Energy Information Administration data shows domestic gasoline supply decreased while demand increased. Crude oil prices remain high as well and experts anticipate gas prices will continue to rise in the weeks ahead.
Below you can find 7 tips from AAA on how you can save fuel:
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Modern cars don’t need “tune ups,” but regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance and longevity.
- Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air degrade handling and braking, wear more rapidly and can overheat and blowout.
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.
- Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. On the highway even an empty bike, canoe or ski rack can reduce fuel economy, and a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage.