7 fuel-saving tips as gas prices increase across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA Western and Central New York, gas prices jumped nine cents in the last week in the Buffalo area.

On average, drivers can expect prices at the pump to be about $3.45 per gallon in the Buffalo region.

The state average saw a 10-cent increase over the last week to $3.53 per gallon and the national average rose by six cents to $3.39 per gallon. A year ago the NYS average was $2.25 per gallon and the national average was $2.16 per gallon.

AAA said the latest Energy Information Administration data shows domestic gasoline supply decreased while demand increased. Crude oil prices remain high as well and experts anticipate gas prices will continue to rise in the weeks ahead.

Below you can find 7 tips from AAA on how you can save fuel: