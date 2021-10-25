Watch
Gas prices jump nine cents over last week in Buffalo area

Posted at 8:31 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 08:31:07-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA Western and Central New York, gas prices jumped nine cents in the last week in the Buffalo area.

On average, drivers can expect prices at the pump to be about $3.45 per gallon in the Buffalo region, up from $3.36 one week ago.

The state average saw a 10-cent increase over the last week to $3.53 per gallon, both state and local prices saw steeper increases than the national average, which rose by six cents to $3.39 per gallon.

AAA says the latest Energy Information Administration data shows domestic gasoline supply decreased while demand increased. Crude oil prices also remain high — over $84 per barrel — contributing to the sharp rise in gas prices nationwide.

Experts anticipate gas prices will continue rising in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
