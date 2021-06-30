7 Eyewitness News nominated for four New York State Emmy Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Emmy Award nominations took place Wednesday morning and 7 Eyewitness News is proud to announce it has received four nominations.
7 Eyewitness News received its four nominations in four different categories:
MORNING NEWSCAST - MEDIUM/SMALL MARKETS (50+)
City Wide Fall-out After Elderly Protestor Suffers Head Injury At The Hands Of Buffalo Police Officers
- Katie Morse, Anchor
- Ed Drantch, Live Anchor
- Jenna Paternostro, Producer
- Tim Meehan, Executive Producer
- Kamile Vasalauskaite, Director
NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)
Left Out Of The Equation: Black Women And Intimate Partner Violence
- Madison Carter, Reporter
HEALTH/MEDICAL - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
Inside The ICU: Frontline Workers Battle Against The Brutality Of COVID-19
- Ed Drantch, Anchor/Reporter
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)
NY-27: One Seat, Two Races
- Jeff Rusack, Reporter
Congratulations to all the nominees!
