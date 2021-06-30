7 Eyewitness News nominated for four New York State Emmy Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Emmy Award nominations took place Wednesday morning and 7 Eyewitness News is proud to announce it has received four nominations.

7 Eyewitness News received its four nominations in four different categories:

MORNING NEWSCAST - MEDIUM/SMALL MARKETS (50+)

City Wide Fall-out After Elderly Protestor Suffers Head Injury At The Hands Of Buffalo Police Officers



Katie Morse, Anchor

Ed Drantch, Live Anchor

Jenna Paternostro, Producer

Tim Meehan, Executive Producer

Kamile Vasalauskaite, Director

NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

Left Out Of The Equation: Black Women And Intimate Partner Violence



Madison Carter, Reporter

HEALTH/MEDICAL - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Inside The ICU: Frontline Workers Battle Against The Brutality Of COVID-19



Ed Drantch, Anchor/Reporter

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

NY-27: One Seat, Two Races



Jeff Rusack, Reporter

Congratulations to all the nominees!

You can find the full list of nominees here.