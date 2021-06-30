Watch
7 Eyewitness News nominated for four New York State Emmy Awards

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 15:16:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Emmy Award nominations took place Wednesday morning and 7 Eyewitness News is proud to announce it has received four nominations.

7 Eyewitness News received its four nominations in four different categories:

MORNING NEWSCAST - MEDIUM/SMALL MARKETS (50+)
City Wide Fall-out After Elderly Protestor Suffers Head Injury At The Hands Of Buffalo Police Officers

  • Katie Morse, Anchor
  • Ed Drantch, Live Anchor
  • Jenna Paternostro, Producer
  • Tim Meehan, Executive Producer
  • Kamile Vasalauskaite, Director

NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)
Left Out Of The Equation: Black Women And Intimate Partner Violence

  • Madison Carter, Reporter

HEALTH/MEDICAL - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
Inside The ICU: Frontline Workers Battle Against The Brutality Of COVID-19

  • Ed Drantch, Anchor/Reporter

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)
NY-27: One Seat, Two Races

  • Jeff Rusack, Reporter

Congratulations to all the nominees!

You can find the full list of nominees here.

