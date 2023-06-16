60 asylum seekers arrive in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of asylum seekers arrived in Western New Yorkearly Friday morning. According to Jericho Road Community Health Center, two buses carrying 60 asylum seekers arrived from New York City.

“A group of asylum seekers, via NYC, have started to arrive in our county. We are joining other organizations in welcoming them and showing them what it means to make your home in The City of Good Neighbors,” Jericho Road posted in a tweet.

“Upon their arrival, the New York Immigration Coalition, Jericho Road Community Health Center (JRCHC), Justice for Migrant Families and Jewish Family Services’ Refugee and Immigrant Center for Healing welcomed our new neighbors to Erie County, helping them get acclimated to their new home and addressed their immediate needs,” noted Jericho Road in a news release Friday morning.

A group of asylum seekers, via NYC, have started to arrive in our county. We are joining other organizations in welcoming them and showing them what it means to make your home in The City of Good Neighbors. #Welcome #RefugeesWelcomeHere pic.twitter.com/YlkCzPZHmd — Jericho Road Community Health Center (@JRCHCBuffaloNY) June 16, 2023

"

Jericho Road Community Health Center is committed to caring for our neighbors. We intend to do this well. The folks coming in from NYC are asylum seekers. They have fled horrible situations and have traveled a long and dangerous journey to get here. They are our neighbors and we welcome them. We know that as they find safety and refuge here, our City, State, and Nation will be better for it. At Jericho Road, we have done this work for many years. We are working with our partners, as well as local and state governments, as we walk out this care and as we stand in the gap for this vulnerable population. Their burdens are heavy and their journey has been long, but Buffalo, the City of Good Neighbors, is well equipped for this care. Dr. Myron Glick, Founder and CEO, Jericho Road Community Health Center

The resettlement agency stated that New York City “has contracted with an intermediary who will be responsible for providing shelter and food for the new arrivals.”

In turn, the intermediary is working with the local organizations to conduct new arrival intakes and provide other supportive services, including case management, and legal services, and assisting people in getting to their final destinations.

This morning, our immigrant rights community showed up to give the asylum seekers arriving in Buffalo the dignified welcome that they deserve. The City of Good Neighbors has been revitalized by immigrants and refugees in the past, and we look forward to supporting our newest neighbors as they build on this rich tradition, should they decide to plant roots in Western New York. To make this transition as seamless as possible, we are looking forward to further coordination and support from New York State and NYC to ensure that our new arrivals can thrive in our city and in our communities. Meghan Maloney de Zaldivar, Upstate Director of Organizing and Strategy, New York Immigration Coalition

Jericho notes “Buffalo area is currently home to over 12,000 refugees from Afghanistan, Congo, Ecuador, Somalia, Ukraine, Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Venezuela, and other countries.

